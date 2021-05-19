Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zovio by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.