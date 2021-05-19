Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,292 shares of company stock worth $9,386,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 209.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

