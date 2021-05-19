Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NYSE HR opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.