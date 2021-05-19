Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.46 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,444 shares of company stock valued at $906,497. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

