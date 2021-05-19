Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackBerry by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE:BB opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.