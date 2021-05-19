Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 17,911 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of GT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.