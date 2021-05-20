-$0.03 EPS Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $240,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TrueCar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TrueCar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

