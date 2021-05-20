-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

