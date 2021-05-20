$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

NYSE ZEN traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,696. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,065 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,577. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.