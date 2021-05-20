-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 326.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

