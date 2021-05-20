-$0.40 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 98.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,543. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.