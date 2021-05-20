$0.67 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 737.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,374,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $21,883,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 159,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,519,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 67.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.