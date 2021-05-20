-$0.83 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.94). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

TNP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $118,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.