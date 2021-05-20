$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of VIAC traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $41.01. 941,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,113,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

