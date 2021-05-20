$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $170.22. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,693. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.