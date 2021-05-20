$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

