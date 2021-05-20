$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.96. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,202. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.