$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.88. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.47. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

