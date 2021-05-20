10,428 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 208,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

