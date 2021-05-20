11,055 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

