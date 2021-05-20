$12.72 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post sales of $12.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.31 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $58.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OPRX stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

