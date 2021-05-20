12,158 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

