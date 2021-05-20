1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €45.00 by Warburg Research

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.12 ($33.08).

DRI stock opened at €26.12 ($30.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.27. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

