$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.35 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

