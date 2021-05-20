1,740 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

