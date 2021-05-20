17,400 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 209,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

