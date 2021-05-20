17,623 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $29.32.

