$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.35 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

