$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 485.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 116.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $219.41. 213,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.