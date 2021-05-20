$2.88 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.98. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRI opened at $158.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02. Primerica has a twelve month low of $105.75 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

