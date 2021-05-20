23,490 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

