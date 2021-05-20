$239.19 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post sales of $239.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.95. 3,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

