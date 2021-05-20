$256.94 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $256.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,668.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

CPA traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. 2,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,666. Copa has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

