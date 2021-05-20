$275.49 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $275.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.36 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 21,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alkermes by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

