$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.13. 924,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,011. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $163.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.