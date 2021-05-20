33,979 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,987,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

