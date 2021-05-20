33,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

