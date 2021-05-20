$377.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $377.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $414.50 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.51 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

