3,907 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

