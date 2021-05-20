$44.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $44.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.02 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ooma by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,086 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ooma by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ooma by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,160. Ooma has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $379.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 0.31.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.