$456.04 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $456.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.36 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $11.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 984,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.