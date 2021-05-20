$456.04 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $456.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.36 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $11.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 984,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

