45,729 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

