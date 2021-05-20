46,246 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

