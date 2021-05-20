57,951 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 341,463 shares of company stock worth $17,588,958 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

