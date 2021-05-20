5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Acquires C$28,300.00 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. 5N Plus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.12 million and a PE ratio of 82.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.55.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNP. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

