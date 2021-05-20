$657.91 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $657.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $642.61 million. Endo International reported sales of $687.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.66. 39,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,572. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

