6,710 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

