7,000 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.17 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.66.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

