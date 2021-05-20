745 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 745 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

GS opened at $358.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.68 and a 52 week high of $376.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

