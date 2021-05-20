$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

APPN traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 807,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Appian by 3,821.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

